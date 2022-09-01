Orangeburg Labor Day gas costliest in a decade

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see the highest gasoline prices for the holiday in nearly a decade.

Gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area are averaging about $3.493 a gallon, according to a T&D at-the-pump survey of local stations.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $3.339 a gallon at the Murphy U.S.A station at North Road Plaza in front of Walmart; the Shell K North Road across the street from Walmart and the Hot Spot on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Gasoline prices are the highest for the Labor Day travel weekend since 2013.

Gasoline prices are up about 63 cents from last year at this time when they were averaging $2.86 a gallon. Two years ago gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon for the Labor Day holiday.

Gasoline prices, however, have dropped steadily over the past few months.

During the Fourth of July holiday, gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $4.40 a gallon. Orangeburg gasoline prices are also down from the $4.24 a gallon they were averaging for the Memorial Day weekend.

Statewide, regular gasoline prices are now averaging about $3.453 a gallon. That’s up about 57 cents from last year and $1.43 from two years ago.

But they are down 92 cents from the Fourth of July holiday and 83 cents less than Memorial Day.

South Carolina’s gas prices are the eighth lowest in the nation.

Nationally, regular gasoline is averaging about $3.850 a gallon. This is about 68 cents higher than last year at this time and about $1.62 higher than two years ago.

National gas prices are averaging 75 cents lower than during the Memorial Day holiday weekend and about $1 less than the Fourth of July this year.

Hawaii has the most expensive gasoline at $5.306 a gallon. Arkansas has the lowest gas prices in the nation, averaging about $3.35 a gallon.

As part of the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be cracking down on impaired driving through the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday weekend caps off what law enforcement calls the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase. In 2021 alone, there were 10 fatal collisions with 12 fatalities during the Labor Day weekend.

Three fatalities were in Orangeburg County during the Labor Day travel period last year.

Highway fatalities in South Carolina have decreased this year compared to 2021. As of Aug. 30, data show that there have been 665 people killed on S.C. roadways compared to 561 at this time in 2021.

State and local law enforcement will also participate in multistate joint public safety checkpoints and media events as part of the Hands Across the Border effort.

In addition to DUI reduction, law enforcement will also place a strong emphasis on safety belts, speeding, and distracted driving behaviors for all drivers, including commercial motor vehicles.