Orangeburg Job fair features over 60 employers

A job fair featuring more than 60 employers is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The fair will be held at the Larry Patrick Student Services Building "S" Atrium at 3250 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Attendees are asked to dress professionally, to bring resumes and be prepared for interviews.

The fair is a part of a statewide job fair tour conducted by SC Works. The agency is conducting the fair in partnership with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Medical Center and OCtech.

A South Carolina Works Career Coach will be on site as well as an RMC Blood Mobile for anyone who may want to donate blood. Refreshments will be provided by Bamberg Legal LLC.

A number of employers will be on site to include:

Aaron's

Allied Universal Security

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Allendale County Hospital

Automation Personnel Svcs.

Befesa Zinc US Inc.

Calhoun Convalescent Center

Charleston County Consolidated 911

Charleston County Sheriff

Chic fil A

Converse Logistics

Cricket Wireless

Dak Americas

Daybreak Adult Care Services

Delavan

Denmark Police Dept.

Devro

Department of Juvenile Justice

Dominion Energy

Edisto Contracting

Enmarket Stations

Express Employment Pros.

Family Health Center

Gallman Personnel Svcs.

Grove Park Home Health

Hay Hill Svcs.

Hickory Springs Bottling

Husqvarna

Job Corps

Laborers' Union

Lake Marion Golf

Lexington County Sheriff

OCAB

Onin Staffing

Orangeburg County Admin

Orangeburg County Sheriff

Orangeburg City

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety

Palmetto State Armory

Phoenix Specialty Mfg

Premium Peanut

Randstad USA

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

SC Oak to Barrel

SC Housing Authority

SC State Transport Police

SC State Highway Patrol

SC Dept. of Corrections

SC Dept. of Mental Health

SC Dept. of Probation

SC Dept. of Transportation

ServPro of Orangeburg

Stier Supply Co.

The Oaks

The Regional Medical Center

Tri-County Commission on Alcohol

Tyson Foods

Universal Forest Products

Waffle House

Walmart Distribution

West Fraser

Zaxby's

Through the SC Works center, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, the S.C. Department of Social Services, the Commission of the Blind, Adult Education, and the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation leverage the state’s workforce system by providing services such as career guidance, job referrals, and testing and training to meet the needs of jobseekers, employers and those looking to further their careers.

The next stop on the job fair tour will be Allendale on May 5.

