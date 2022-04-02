Orangeburg Job fair features over 60 employers

A job fair featuring more than 60 employers is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The fair will be held at the Larry Patrick Student Services Building "S" Atrium at 3250 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.
The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Attendees are asked to dress professionally, to bring resumes and be prepared for interviews.
The fair is a part of a statewide job fair tour conducted by SC Works. The agency is conducting the fair in partnership with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Medical Center and OCtech.
A South Carolina Works Career Coach will be on site as well as an RMC Blood Mobile for anyone who may want to donate blood. Refreshments will be provided by Bamberg Legal LLC.
A number of employers will be on site to include:
- Aaron's
- Allied Universal Security
- Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
- Allendale County Hospital
- Automation Personnel Svcs.
- Befesa Zinc US Inc.
- Calhoun Convalescent Center
- Charleston County Consolidated 911
- Charleston County Sheriff
- Chic fil A
- Converse Logistics
- Cricket Wireless
- Dak Americas
- Daybreak Adult Care Services
- Delavan
- Denmark Police Dept.
- Devro
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Dominion Energy
- Edisto Contracting
- Enmarket Stations
- Express Employment Pros.
- Family Health Center
- Gallman Personnel Svcs.
- Grove Park Home Health
- Hay Hill Svcs.
- Hickory Springs Bottling
- Husqvarna
- Job Corps
- Laborers' Union
- Lake Marion Golf
- Lexington County Sheriff
- OCAB
- Onin Staffing
- Orangeburg County Admin
- Orangeburg County Sheriff
- Orangeburg City
- Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety
- Palmetto State Armory
- Phoenix Specialty Mfg
- Premium Peanut
- Randstad USA
- Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
- SC Oak to Barrel
- SC Housing Authority
- SC State Transport Police
- SC State Highway Patrol
- SC Dept. of Corrections
- SC Dept. of Mental Health
- SC Dept. of Probation
- SC Dept. of Transportation
- ServPro of Orangeburg
- Stier Supply Co.
- The Oaks
- The Regional Medical Center
- Tri-County Commission on Alcohol
- Tyson Foods
- Universal Forest Products
- Waffle House
- Walmart Distribution
- West Fraser
- Zaxby's
Through the SC Works center, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, the S.C. Department of Social Services, the Commission of the Blind, Adult Education, and the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation leverage the state’s workforce system by providing services such as career guidance, job referrals, and testing and training to meet the needs of jobseekers, employers and those looking to further their careers.
The next stop on the job fair tour will be Allendale on May 5.