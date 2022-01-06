Orangeburg jail adds safety precautions; inmate calls, visitations suspended

The Orangeburg County Detention Center has added safety precautions to keep COVID-19 cases as low as possible, according to a county press release.

“Orangeburg County continues to seriously monitor COVID-19 and our county operations to keep both our inmates and staff safe,” the release said. “The county will always do what it can to keep the safety and best interest of everyone at the forefront.”

Inmate visitation and telephone calls are currently suspended for 14 days due to the high transmission rate of the new variant, close quarters and shared communications equipment.

This will be re-evaluated at the end of 14 days.

Orangeburg County says the decision was made in consultation with its chief medical officer. It says there is a “small number of positive inmates and staff” at the jail.

COVID-19 screenings occur frequently on all inmates and staff.

Detention Center staff are tested and sent home if displaying COVID-19 symptoms, and may return to work when symptoms resolve in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommendations.

Incoming inmates are placed in personal protective equipment, intake is performed and COVID-19 testing is completed.

A COVID-negative test will place the inmate in a quarantined housing unit for 10 days. The inmate will be required to wear a mask.

A COVID-positive inmate will stay in a booking cell for five days wearing a mask.

COVID-positive inmates will be closely observed with vital signs performed daily by a member of the medical staff.

COVID-positive patients who are symptomatic or high risk will be evaluated by a physician.

After the five days, the inmate will re-test. A negative test will place the masked inmate in the quarantine housing unit, and a positive test will keep the masked inmate in the booking cell.

Inmates will be re-tested before being released into the general population.

Inmates are provided a mask to use when leaving housing units and while in the quarantined area. Inmates leaving the facility are given PPE to wear properly to help mitigate any possible exposure.

Detention center medical staff offers a vaccine clinic within the facility for inmates wishing to be vaccinated.

Air purification technology, including HVAC unit ionizers and portable HEPA air purification systems with UV lights, have been received and put to use following a grant awarded to the county by the S.C. Department of Public Safety in 2021.