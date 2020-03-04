Orangeburg industry: Penta can be made safely; Gulbrandsen says its record is sound

An Orangeburg manufacturer says it can make a controversial chemical safely with no danger to employees or the public.
Gulbrandsen Chemical Company is planning to make pentachlorophenol, or “penta,” at its Orangeburg plant. Penta is a wood preservative that extends the life of utility poles.
"We have experience with using the raw material to make it," President Eric Smith said. "We are confident in our ability and in our expertise to make the product."
If it receives regulatory approval, Gulbrandsen would become the only company in North America to manufacture the chemical. A facility in Mexico plans to quit making it.
A petition is circulating calling for an end to Gulbrandsen’s plans. Also, local lawmakers are seeking a temporary moratorium on the manufacture of the chemical until it can be studied.
Smith said, "I understand their concerns, especially the way the project has been communicated in some of these blogs, websites and Twitter accounts.
“I think there is some misinformation about the project in those tweets and blogs."
Smith says the company plans to meet with Orangeburg County Council in two weeks to explain the project and address any questions.
"Over time, as our plan becomes more concrete, as we submit our application, there will be better understanding of the project," Smith said.
Smith also did not rule out possibly having public meetings if needed.
"We have had some inquiries and we have tried to be responsive to those and to address the people’s concerns about the project," he said.
Despite the concerns and some safety mishaps in the past 30 years in Orangeburg, Smith defended the company's ability to make the chemical.
"I would put up our record with anyone whether it is our safety record or our environmental record," Smith said. "It is a strong record relative to our peers."
Smith said Gulbrandsen already handles hazardous chemicals of all kinds and the company is highly regulated both on the federal level by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state level by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
He noted that the EPA regulates the penta for the one, specific application.
"It meets a critical need for the infrastructure of our utility industry so we can all have electricity in our homes," he said.
Smith said the company was approached by wood-treating companies a number of years ago and asked to become a second-source supplier of penta, in addition to the manufacturing plant in Mexico.
He said the project did not look attractive at the time, but with the Mexican plant’s decision to get out of the wood preservative business, Gulbrandsen did not want to pass up the opportunity.
"We saw an opportunity and decided to make an investment in this area," he said.
Smith says the company was surprised, “when the news media outlets got a hold of the story and made a big deal out of it."
He said the company will submit an application to DHEC in the next 30 to 45 days that will be reviewed by DHEC and the EPA.
"We will go through that application process with both agencies at the state and federal levels to comply with all regulations and to meet their expectations in the design and handling of the product so that it is handled safely," Smith said. "The process will take about a year both at the state and federal level."
Smith said if all goes as planned, production could begin in the fall of 2021.
The new production line will include a new facility with a capital investment of up to $15 million and the creation of 15 to 20 new jobs. The company will seek economic development incentives.
About 40 to 50 wood treating companies in the United States apply penta to their utility poles, Smith said. About 1 million utility poles are made a year with penta used as preservative.
"There are probably a little over 50 million poles in service in the United States that have been treated by penta as a preservative," he said. "It has been used since the 1930s."
One of the companies that uses penta is Koppers Inc. Two years ago, Koppers purchased Orangeburg's Cox Industries Inc. industrial division.
Smith said penta is preferred over other chemicals because the product is more effective on some trees like the Douglas fir, which is the predominant tree used for utility poles in the upper Midwest and the West Coast.
"The other factor is that penta is the preferred pole by many utilities because its properties make it a softer pole," he said. "Utility linemen still in some situations have to climb a pole. There have been a number of safety incidents where the other poles have been more brittle and there have been injuries to linemen climbing the poles."
Steel and concrete poles can cost two to five times much as wood poles, Smith said. "They are not a renewable resource and they have a much higher carbon footprint in the manufacturing of them."
The higher costs could negatively impact power rates, he said.
Penta is also used for solar panel poles.
The preservative can extend the life of the wood up to 80 years.
Orangeburg County Council Vice Chairman Harry Wimberly said council always strives to make the best decisions in balancing economic development and safety.
"County Council is not going to do anything that has not been thoroughly investigated," he said.
Wimberly the company will have to meet a number of state and federal regulations before the project is approved.
He said Gulbrandsen has been a good industry.
"They do have a good track record with the county as far as making chemicals and safety hazards," Wimberly said. "They have had a couple of mishaps in the 30 years, but they have been very minimal. It is a safety-orientated company and they have always been above board with the county on what they are planning and developing."
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said when there are questions about any potential hazards with an economic development project, the commission defers to DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
"If they support this project, we will support this project," Robinson said. "It will be vetted accordingly."
Robinson said Gulbrandsen informed him that the manufacturing process is no different than what other companies have done in years past.
"This type of chemical process is supporting our yellow pine basket and it is supporting our pine plantation owners and our farmers," Robinson said.
Robinson also defended Gulbrandsen's track record, saying the company is “a good steward on safety.”
Also, "We have an excellent track record in our county and an excellent emergency preparation team," Robinson said. "We have hazardous chemicals traveling through our county all day long.
“We have to be prepared and mindful ... and make sure we make good decisions."
The commission also “trusts our delegation” and will work with them, Robinson said.
Gulbrandsen has about 10 facilities worldwide and employs about 860 people, according to the company's website. The company has two divisions -- Gulbrandsen Chemicals and Gulbrandsen Technologies.
Gulbrandsen Chemicals’ Orangeburg plant is the company's headquarters in the chemicals division.
The Orangeburg plant employs about 96, according to the OCDC website.