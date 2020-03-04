Orangeburg industry: Penta can be made safely; Gulbrandsen says its record is sound

"We saw an opportunity and decided to make an investment in this area," he said.

Smith says the company was surprised, “when the news media outlets got a hold of the story and made a big deal out of it."

He said the company will submit an application to DHEC in the next 30 to 45 days that will be reviewed by DHEC and the EPA.

"We will go through that application process with both agencies at the state and federal levels to comply with all regulations and to meet their expectations in the design and handling of the product so that it is handled safely," Smith said. "The process will take about a year both at the state and federal level."

Smith said if all goes as planned, production could begin in the fall of 2021.

The new production line will include a new facility with a capital investment of up to $15 million and the creation of 15 to 20 new jobs. The company will seek economic development incentives.

About 40 to 50 wood treating companies in the United States apply penta to their utility poles, Smith said. About 1 million utility poles are made a year with penta used as preservative.