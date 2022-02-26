Orangeburg improving all 14 city playgrounds; mayor: parks ‘benefit all of our citizens’

The City of Orangeburg will be upgrading its parks and playgrounds in the coming weeks.

“For many years, parks were thought of simply as places for sports, recreation, preservation of open space and social gatherings,” said Shaniqua Simmons, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation. “The role of parks has become much greater as the scope and impact of parks increasingly influences quality of life, economic development, health and many other aspects of life.”

“We need to keep up with the trends of the community,” Simmons said. “We know that playgrounds and parks are essential. We know that you build relationships and friendships in parks. We just want the community to have a safe, enjoyable place to come and bring their families.”

The city is upgrading all 14 of its playgrounds, with all upgrades expected to be completed by May 15.

The city's capital funds will be used for the projects. The total cost of the upgrades is estimated to be about $45,000.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “It is important that we take pride in our community and strive to offer the best services to the citizens of Orangeburg.

“The upgrades to our parks and playgrounds benefit all of our citizens and offer recreational opportunities for all ages. We want to showcase the beauty of Orangeburg and this is one way that we are able to do that.”

City Administrator Sidney Evering said, “We want people to have pride in their community and pride in their city and to give them something they can be proud of.

“We know the importance of parks to the overall welfare to the community and want to make sure our citizens have parks they can enjoy and feel proud of.”

The upgrades include:

Albergotti Playground on Riverside Drive: Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds.

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Sunnyside Playground on Sunnyside Street: Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

• Replace historical signs - First School House Site

Moss Heights on Moss Street

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Landscaping replaced/edging done

• Wooden structures pressure washed, and carpentry done and painted

• Replace swing seats as needed

Ellis Street Playground. Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Adden Street Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Glover Street Playground. Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

Peasley Street Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace benches and trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Duncan Street Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Boswell Street Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Maxy Street Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

• Replace historical signs - Rosa Parks (Maxy Street Playground)

Riggs Street Playground. Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace trash receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Jennings Court Playground

• Install/replace fall zone boxes (wooden boxes)

• Install/replace fall material around appropriate equipment

• Paint/replace receptacles

• Replace worn panels/parts

• Replace swing seats as needed

Summers Park. Work will be done concurrently with other playgrounds.

• Landscaping replaced/edging done

• Wooden structures pressure washed, and carpentry done and painted

• Repair broken bridge

• Replenish natural trail with pecan hulls

Pecan Terrace – To be determined.

Additional information regarding park closures will be posted at orangeburg.sc.us and on the city’s social media sites.

