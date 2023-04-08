A trio of developers is eyeing the creation of a new housing project with state-of-the-art residences in Orangeburg as a way to build up the community -- and its tax base -- for what they think will be a good quality-of-life experience as the county prepares for increased industrial growth.

Gregory Yakubov, Stanislav Finelt and Ben Shakarov of Three Pillar Management LLC are looking to rezone 250 acres at 2798 Riverbank Drive in Orangeburg from farmland to residential/general for the development of Riverbank Estates.

"It will be a gated, upscale community that will have custom-built homes, resident amenities like natural trails, clubhouse with pool, tennis, pickleball courts and gym, as well as play areas for children. This will not be, of course, a manufactured housing development, but rather state-of-the-art residences consisting of single-family homes and town houses," Yakubov said.

"It's located on Riverbank Drive right next to the (Orangeburg) Country Club. This piece actually backs up to the newly constructed baseball field. It's one of the few remaining farmland pieces that is currently available, or at least zoned as farmland amongst the residential area," he said.

'A better way of life'

Yakubov said he will be in attendance at an Orangeburg County Planning Commission meeting on April 12 to discuss the company 's plans for the area and hopefully get the zoning request approved.

"Even though we're not required by the zoning ordinance to provide any kind of plans during the rezoning procedure, we are kind of thinking of what we're going to let folks see as a concept. That will come during the Planning Commission meeting," he said.

"That way people can actually see what kind of vision we have for that area, as well as for that community. ... It's not 250 acres that's going to be developed, but rather close to anywhere between 140 to 150 or 170 acres only," Yakubov said. "We're going to be working with the Army Corps of Engineers in order to preserve wetlands as well as add buffer to the wetlands."

He continued, "We're actually paying for this parcel of land. The amount of money that we're paying per acre as a development vs. a recreational site is way higher, and we're paying the same amount of money for wetlands as we do for uplands. There's roughly anywhere between 70 to 100 acres of wetland that cannot be used."

Yakubov said the number homes that would be included in the development is not yet known.

"We're really in the preliminary stages. Before we do any sort of site plans, we have to do wetland delineation, where we build, soil testing. There's all kinds of tests that we have to do before we can actually start putting it on paper," he said.

Yakubov said the property values of nearby residences will increase with the creation of the residential development.

"This will be one of the best projects there is in Orangeburg. This will be the top. For people that are living around this area, and people that have homes around this area, the value of their property is actually going to increase.

"The reason it's going to increase is because of the value of this development. We anticipate the sales price for a single-family home to be anywhere between $475,000 to $575,000. That's just an average, rough numbers that we're sort of looking at now," he said.

Yakubov said the new development will compare favorably with others in the area.

"That will complement these homes very well. Because of the fact that it's going to be all brand-new infrastructure, as well as the fact that it will be gated and have proper landscaping, this will give a huge complement and a huge value increase for surrounding homes in the area.

"This is not the area to build manufactured housing development. This is an upscale area, and this is an area that we want to build an upscale community," Yakubov said. "In this area, this is the type of housing that we think is going to do well."

Yakubov continued, "There may be homes that sell for $650,000, $700,000, there may be homes that sell for $475,000 and $500,000, but the point is this will be an upscale gated community with its own clubhouse, with amenities and state-of-the-art residences. ...

"When all the homes are built, the value of all the homes together is anywhere between $200 and $300 million. That's an overall value of the entire development with its state-of-the-art entrances, walking trails, infrastructure, its homes."

Yakubov said the gated residential community would help increase the county's tax base and keep more people in Orangeburg who would perhaps otherwise go other places to live.

He said the company was interested in tapping into Orangeburg County's unique potential as an industrial leader, as well as a demand for housing.

"We like areas that are sort of on the cusp of growth, that have growth potential and access to highways, railroads, ports. We think that Charleston for a long time had that market. Then after that, you had a lot of manufacturers come in such as Boeing and Volvo to others such as North Charleston and then Summerville.

"We feel that all these areas became extremely high density in terms of population, but also extremely expensive when it came to housing. When we look at an area, we kind of draw these circles around the main cities to see how far we can go to attract and give people more for less money. How do we create that community and way of life?" Yakubov said, noting that Orangeburg offers an opportunity to do that.

"We looked at Orangeburg. We do a lot of research and market analysis, we travel to Orangeburg literally every two weeks. ... That's why when people say, 'These guys are coming in and just making money off of Orangeburg,' far from it," he said.

Yakubov continued, "For the last 2-1/2 years, we've been doing nothing but investing our personal time, our own capital, bringing in investors, educating them, as well as educating ourselves. We've also been getting to know the officials within the county, as well as the city, and understanding what the county needs."

Orangeburg is poised for growth that the developers wanted to tap into, he said.

"When we looked at Orangeburg, we quickly understood that there's a huge growth potential. There's also a development plan, which is a huge benefit. ... We look for those things. So that's how we came. We look at it as a logistical triangle. There's a lot of industries that are looking at Orangeburg, there are a lot of countries that have industries in Orangeburg," Yakubov said.

"It's located conveniently between Columbia, as well as Summerville and Charleston areas. It's not that far. We feel that people will be more than happy to travel for a better way of life. It's not as expensive as some of these other areas with almost the same infrastructure. There's a huge opportunity there," he said.

'Huge opportunity for growth'

Yakubov said Colonial Holding Group LLC is among the "few different companies" that he and his partners own besides Three Pillar Management LLC.

Colonial Holding Group got the green light from the Orangeburg County Development Commission to rezone an estimated 80 acres on 1657 Five Chop Road from forest agriculture to commercial general for the purpose of residential development and commercial business in November 2021.

"In terms of that project, there are no concrete plans of doing anything with it right now. We're in the early stages of planning. Right now we're going through the floodland delineation. We're going through a process that will include wetland delineation. That means we're trying to figure out how many acres of wetlands there are in the 80 acres so we don't touch those," Yakubov said.

"We're also trying to figure what's the best way to put an entrance and what would be the best use of this property in terms of water, sewer, electricity, etc. So we're in a development stage," he said.

Yakubov said, however, that the creation of an "attainable housing development" is among the few different things that the company is looking to potentially use the land for.

"It's not true affordable housing, where it's subsidized by the government. That's why we refer to it as attainable. Because of where the current prices of the homes are, that area attracts some of the, I would say, blue-collar, working-class people, where housing is definitely a huge need," he said.

Finelt said, "It's a very important distinction that we have to make between affordable housing, which quite often gets kind of lumped up with Section 8, or in government-subsidized housing. Attainable housing is where it's truly attainable housing without any government assistance. So we concentrate on attainable housing vs. something that will require local, federal or state government to assist.

"We concentrate on truly attainable housing that people themselves can afford. It's a very important distinction to make because I think at this point in many people's minds, the two kind of get mushed up together."

Yakubov said the area would potentially be a manufactured housing development.

"This is not mobile homes," he said, noting the potential development would nicely complement other development in the area.

"I think it'll complement it very nicely. These are brand-new homes. These are going to be anywhere between 1,200 to about 1,600 square feet. That's the range, maybe a little bit more. These are going to at least be three bedrooms, two bathrooms. They're going to be built to HUD standards," Yakubov said.

He continued, "Based on our research and the time that we've been there, we haven't seen any sort of new development on (U.S. Highway) 301 except for the existing Northwood Estates. So that one is an existing development, and there are new homes that are going in there, but those home sites are purchased by retail homebuilders, and they're building those homes. I think they'll complement those nicely, and it's going to be its own development."

Yakubov said there is a "huge opportunity for growth for Orangeburg because of how it's located."

"We think there's a huge potential for people to come in and still be able to buy homes that are within a good price range for them. ... We kind of decided not to be those fly-by-night developers who are coming in buying either an existing development with a value-add, but rather developing from scratch.

"So we decided to establish a footprint and develop a business. Not only just develop development, but also develop a business. One of them is a manufactured housing retail sale center called Atlantic Homes,'" he said, referring to the company's business at 1657 Five Chop Road that sits on 20 acres.

"Atlantic Homes is actually a new business that we built that will sell brand-new manufactured homes to an end user who can either buy the home and take it to its own land, or be part of our community and bring the home into our communities and live in one of our communities that we will develop. One of them is actually going to be that 80 acres behind the 20 acres," Yakubov said.

The developer said listening to the concerns of the community is important, including with developing plans for the Five Chop Road property.

"We tried to work with our neighbors. We always listen to what the neighbors' concerns are. We've been getting some bad PR from some of the neighbors, but that's because nobody actually came and talked to us.

"But if there are any questions that people kind of have, we are more than welcome to talk and discuss. We try to bring some of the people and show them inside these manufactured homes, how they actually look. They don't just look like trailers, or how people refer to them," Yakubov said.

'Completely revitalized community'

Colonial Holdings LLC bought the Crepe Myrtle Village manufactured housing development at the corner of Sprinkle Avenue and Magnolia Street in Orangeburg and is poised to offer what Yakubov said will be a completely revitalized living experience.

"It'll be two years in June when we took over. We actually got a lot of negative PR on that one. People thought that we were just evicting poor folks. That wasn't the case. We gave everybody timelines. ... If anything, when we looked at those homes, they were actually dangerous because none of them were up to code. We gave them all timelines. ...

"We worked with the city to give everyone time in order to move out. We lost about a year before we started doing any work because of the fact that we gave everyone time to get their stuff together," Yakubov said.

The developer said Colonial Holdings LLC has since fully improved the conditions at the manufactured housing development.

"We've moved and demolished and cleaned up all of the abandoned old dilapidated homes. We've replaced all the electricity, we've installed all the new electric wires for individual homes. We've also added new water lines. We've also added new gas lines. ... There's going to be 56 new homes there," Yakubov said.

"We went to the (Orangeburg) Department of Utilities and said, 'We're going to buy brand-new homes at a higher cost to us, but we would like to include natural gas.' ... So it's going to be natural gas. We've also added community lights, which are really good. We're finishing up all the work now, and we will start actually bringing in people and marketing that development with residents, God willing, within the next two to three months," he said.

Finelt said, "The only homes that were demolished were abandoned homes."

Yakubov said, "As well as the ones that were not movable. There were homes that were left unattended, meaning they were literally just left and abandoned, the homes that would not be able to be moved, as well as dilapidated homes. We spent a lot of money bringing that park to its current condition."

Finelt said, "There was a huge collaboration between us and the city to do several things and one of them was to, first and foremost, allow time for the homes to move. Through our collaboration with the city, funds were provided for the homes to be moved. So those who wished to have their homes moved had ample time, and there was ample funding for those people to take advantage of that opportunity and to move their homes."

Yakubov said, "It's a completely revitalized community with brand-new manufactured homes that are going to be three bedrooms with two bathrooms that will be served by natural gas, water, as well as electricity."

Yakubov and Shakarov are residents of New York City, while Finelt resides in Puerto Rico.

Yakubov said he and Shakarov are not strangers to doing business in South Carolina.

"Ben and myself do reside in New York City; however, we've been doing business in South Carolina for the last 20 years in different capacities. We think that South Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the Southeast," he said, noting that the widening of Interstate 26 will provide even more opportunities for development in areas such as Orangeburg.

"It is a huge opportunity for other developers to come in and attract other developers. They are coming in. Some of the national, as well as some of the big regional developers and homebuilders are looking at Orangeburg and trying to secure properties. Some of them will be at the county council meeting on the 17th trying to get a property rezoned in other areas of Orangeburg," Yakubov said.

"So we think that there is a huge demand for housing, as well as industry. And we think that more industries are coming ... in or around Orangeburg," he said.