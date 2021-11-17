Orangeburg HSHP to host SCASC rally

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions will host the annual South Carolina Association of Student Councils District 1 Rally at South Carolina State University in the Martin Luther King Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 19.
The District 1 Rally is expected to host over 150 students from the surrounding areas.
The schools attending include:
• Orangeburg High School for Health Professions
• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
• William J. Clark Middle School
• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School
• Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
• Cane Bay High School
• Fort Dorchester High School
• Stratford High School
• Colleton County High School
• Academic Magnet School
• Charleston County School of the Arts
The event is led by Xachary Goldsmith, District 1 chair, a junior at HSHP.
This will be the first time the District 1 Rally will be held in Orangeburg.
Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District’s superintendent, will welcome the students to Orangeburg. There will be a motivational speech by Hayward Jean, OCSD’s director of Student Services.
The students will attend leadership workshops led by a variety of student leaders.
Orangeburg High School for Health Professions is a health science-focused, public, charter high school with an enrollment of 380 students. The school is sponsored by Orangeburg County School District.
Find out more at hshpsc.org.