Orangeburg HSHP to host SCASC rally

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions will host the annual South Carolina Association of Student Councils District 1 Rally at South Carolina State University in the Martin Luther King Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 19.

The District 1 Rally is expected to host over 150 students from the surrounding areas.

The schools attending include:

• Orangeburg High School for Health Professions

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

• William J. Clark Middle School

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School

• Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

• Cane Bay High School

• Fort Dorchester High School

• Stratford High School

• Colleton County High School

• Academic Magnet School

• Charleston County School of the Arts

The event is led by Xachary Goldsmith, District 1 chair, a junior at HSHP.

This will be the first time the District 1 Rally will be held in Orangeburg.

Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District’s superintendent, will welcome the students to Orangeburg. There will be a motivational speech by Hayward Jean, OCSD’s director of Student Services.

The students will attend leadership workshops led by a variety of student leaders.

Orangeburg High School for Health Professions is a health science-focused, public, charter high school with an enrollment of 380 students. The school is sponsored by Orangeburg County School District.

Find out more at hshpsc.org.

