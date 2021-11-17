 Skip to main content
Orangeburg HSHP to host SCASC rally

Orangeburg High School for Health Professions

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions will host the annual South Carolina Association of Student Councils District 1 Rally at South Carolina State University in the Martin Luther King Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 19.

The District 1 Rally is expected to host over 150 students from the surrounding areas.

The schools attending include:

• Orangeburg High School for Health Professions

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

• William J. Clark Middle School

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School

• Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

• Cane Bay High School

• Fort Dorchester High School

• Stratford High School

• Colleton County High School

• Academic Magnet School

• Charleston County School of the Arts

The event is led by Xachary Goldsmith, District 1 chair, a junior at HSHP.

This will be the first time the District 1 Rally will be held in Orangeburg.

Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District’s superintendent, will welcome the students to Orangeburg. There will be a motivational speech by Hayward Jean, OCSD’s director of Student Services.

The students will attend leadership workshops led by a variety of student leaders.

Orangeburg High School for Health Professions is a health science-focused, public, charter high school with an enrollment of 380 students. The school is sponsored by Orangeburg County School District.

Find out more at hshpsc.org.

