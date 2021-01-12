Orangeburg hospital vaccinating health workers first; people ages 70-plus can begin scheduling vaccinations today

With hospital employees already stretched to their limits caring for coronavirus patients, the Regional Medical Center has no plans to vaccinate the general population right now.

The hospital is instead focusing on inoculating health care workers across Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson says.

“RMC currently is focusing only on vaccinating its employees, those of local doctors, area EMTs and other category 1a health care workers in our two counties,” Wilson said.

“We are not planning to accept appointments for vaccination of the general population. … Our staff is absolutely stretched to the limit taking care of very sick COVID patients and administering vaccine to the health care workers in our two counties," he said.

Individuals ages 70 and older can now begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at locations accepting appointments, but RMC won’t be among them.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, RMC has received a total of 875 vaccination doses as of Monday. A total of 545 first doses have been administered, with a total of 199 second doses having been administered since that time at an 85 percent utilization rate.