 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg hospital vaccinating health workers first; people ages 70-plus can begin scheduling vaccinations today
0 comments
alert featured

Orangeburg hospital vaccinating health workers first; people ages 70-plus can begin scheduling vaccinations today

{{featured_button_text}}
vaccine

Dr. Catherine Millender receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Regional Medical Center. While some facilities will begin taking appointments Wednesday for vaccinating people 70 and over, RMC is focusing on health care workers first.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

With hospital employees already stretched to their limits caring for coronavirus patients, the Regional Medical Center has no plans to vaccinate the general population right now.

The hospital is instead focusing on inoculating health care workers across Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson says.

“RMC currently is focusing only on vaccinating its employees, those of local doctors, area EMTs and other category 1a health care workers in our two counties,” Wilson said.

“We are not planning to accept appointments for vaccination of the general population. … Our staff is absolutely stretched to the limit taking care of very sick COVID patients and administering vaccine to the health care workers in our two counties," he said.

Individuals ages 70 and older can now begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at locations accepting appointments, but RMC won’t be among them.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, RMC has received a total of 875 vaccination doses as of Monday. A total of 545 first doses have been administered, with a total of 199 second doses having been administered since that time at an 85 percent utilization rate.

DHEC’s online map showing locations accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine goes live Wednesday at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. It will provide contact information for scheduling appointments.

Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. Appointments can’t be scheduled on the Care Line.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said, “We’re continuing to work to have more and more locations offering the vaccine, especially in those rural and underserved communities who may not have a hospital nearby. A mobile clinic will be a part of our plan to bring the vaccine to the people.

“We understand that some of our elderly population aren’t comfortable with navigating websites or using email. So that’s why anyone can call our Care Line. Our Care Line staff can assist by providing the correct contact information for scheduling an appointment.”

DHEC reports that all time estimates included in the state’s vaccination rollout plan are subject to change due to vaccine availability, demand and provider participation.

Individuals in Phase 1a of the rollout plan who want to be vaccinated should contact their local hospitals to request and schedule an appointment no later than Jan. 15. Phase 1a of the state’s vaccination rollout includes health care workers; long-term care facility residents and staff; home health and hospice workers; dentists and dental hygienists/assistants and pharmacists.

Phase 1b is supposed to begin in late winter and include frontline essential workers.

Phase 1c is set for early spring and includes additional essential workers, individuals 65 to 74 with or without underlying conditions and others age 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

Phase 2 is slated to launch in the late spring and fall and include all people who wish to be vaccinated.

A more detailed list is available at scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

Traxler stressed that mask wearing and social distancing must be among the preventive measures taken against the coronavirus.

“Vaccines are here and they are a light at the end of the tunnel, but until enough of us are vaccinated fully, we must continue to wear masks, stay physically distant from others, limit contact with people outside of our household and stay home and get tested if we’re sick with any symptoms,” Traxler said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

Finding the vaccine

Those 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control provides the following tips:

• DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will be live Wednesday. This online map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

• Individuals can also call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating contact information for making an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

• Appointments should be scheduled. Walk-ins may not be able to receive vaccine.

• You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

• South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

• The appointment scheduling phone line for each location may operate different hours of the day. This isn’t determined by DHEC.

• South Carolina, like all states, currently has limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. Facilities receive doses of vaccine each week from the federal government.

• Individuals are encouraged to schedule their second shot as soon as they can. It’s important that individuals receive both doses of the same brand of vaccine to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

• For the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-12-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News