The transition from the Regional Medical Center to MUSC Health Orangeburg has entered its second month and has gone generally well, according to hospital leadership.

"The employees here have adapted so well to change, to now be a part of a much larger system, to now having different relationships." Interim MUSC Health Orangeburg President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Zaas said. "They have welcomed team members from Columbia, Florence, Charleston that have been here on campus and a new reporting structure."

"I applaud the team here on how well they have embraced MUSC being here in the community," Zaas said.

Zaas said while "any transition is hard," he said generally the process has gone well.

"I think the MUSC team has done a great job in managing the transition of right over 1,400 team members, over 200 providers on the medical staff to very quickly transition organizations," Zaas said. "It has been done well and when we have identified issues they have been resolved quickly and how we have managed it."

"There is a lot of work behind the scenes so while never perfect, I think it went really really well and we addressed the challenges," Zaas said.

Zaas said work began early and often to move the transition along.

"Obviously we started the transition as early as March 1 just from our HR (Human Resource) systems," Zaas said. "We transitioned into MUSC and we ensured team members here report up to a lot of their functional leaders within MUSC in addition to their local leadership team."

Zaas says MUSC has prioritized safety, quality and service excellence to all patients and their families.

"That first week we put what we call a tiered huddle process in place, which is every morning every single unit across the organization gathers, huddles and talks about any safety concerns," Zaas said. "Day 1-8:15 a.m. all leaders here gather: what needs to be escalated, what do you need help with, what are the safety issues."

"By 10:45 it connects through everything in Charleston," Zaas said. "By 12:45 we connect across the state with the idea that safety is our top priority."

"That was a huge change to implement in the first week, but I think it creates a tone and a culture that we want as leaders to ensure that those team members understand how important it is," Zaas said. "Even that first week in March we rolled out ... safety rounds from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m."

Another change and focus has been on "leadership visibility."

"I am a big believer that you don't lead sitting in your office," Zaas said. "You got to be present and making the connections with the team."

"The expectation is that leaders aren't in meetings ..., that leaders are rounding on patients, rounding on staff and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday senior leadership is present in different areas talking to teams," Zaas said. "It is totally changing the culture, which is really exciting to see in terms of just that leadership presence and visibility, which I think is an MUSC standard that we try to do across all of our locations."

As part of this visibility, Zaas personally meets with new hires on Monday mornings either in person in Charleston or virtually in Orangeburg. The orientation meetings have Zaas reviewing with new employees MUSC's mission, vision and values.

"The idea of retention starts on day one," he said.

Zaas is currently in Orangeburg two days a week and sometimes three.

When asked if the transition process is complete, Zaas said, "It is always a journey."

"One big part of the transition process in the next year is we need to get them (hospital) on our single electronic health record," he said. "As part of all our transitions, we believe it is critical that all of our MUSC practices, all of our MUSC hospitals are on the same electronic health record that way we can ensure quality, we can ensure good communication and transitions of care."

Zaas said the target time to switch the hospital's electronic record from Cerner to Epic is within a year.

"That is always a big transition of all of your physicians and nurses," Zaas said. "I think we have gotten really good at it after having done it a few times, and I think the team here is really excited for it. That is the big one that we are planning for. That is a large investment as well for us to ensure that we do that and do it well."

Zaas said the success of a hospital generally comes down to one thing: "It is all about the people."

"We have got to ensure that we keep talent in this community," he said.

Addressing Leapfrog

Zaas said MUSC is aware of Leapfrog, which is a publicly reported quality and safety measure, and notes the reports have strengths and weaknesses.

"While it does have strengths and has some good measures, there are delays (in reporting)" Zaas said, explaining that hospitals make changes and improvements daily and the Leapfrog scores reflect a point in time past and are not a good indicator of the hospital's current situation.

"We are making significant improvements prior to and even today that will be reflected. It may take time before its in those rankings," Zaas said.

"We have internal abilities to look at those in real time," Zaas said. "We do our huddle daily. We talk about safety issues, we talk about any patient that died overnight, we talk about all of those in real time and we trend them in real time so we can get more leading measures. The culture of safety is really a top priority."

Zaas acknowledged "there is room for improvement here and for all hospitals."

The American Hospital Association also has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled.

Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data as the "gold standard for rating hospital safety," as well as the "the nation’s most tested, validated and transparent hospital ratings system."

The Leapfrog Group gave RMC a "D" in its fall 2022 survey of hospital safety across the nation. This is the same score the hospital received in the spring 2022 survey.

RMC was the only hospital in the state to receive a "D" and no hospital received an "F" in the fall survey. This is the same as in the spring 2022 survey.

RMC's "D" grade has continued a recent trend of the health care institution receiving a "D" or an "F" over the past five years.

Leapfrog is just one of several quality score indicators.

For instance, the Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, also reviews the hospital.

The Joint Commission survey examines more quality indicators than Leapfrog. The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission and was accredited by the group earlier this month as part of the MUSC Health system.