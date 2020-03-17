Orangeburg hospital suspends all visitation due to coronavirus
The Regional Medical Center is temporarily suspending all visitation effective immediately for the safety of its staff and patients.

Patients and staff are asked to enter through the Dialysis Access Institute, Patient Registration and emergency department entrances, the hospital announced on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Patients with treatments are asked to contact their provider to determine whether the scheduled treatment would take place or be rescheduled.

Individuals with a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath are asked to contact their primary care provider about potential testing and self-quarantine. 

Patients with these symptoms are not to enter the building.

