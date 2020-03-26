Orangeburg hospital has plenty of beds, president says; two coronavirus patients at RMC

“That is an astronomical markup,” he said.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the state’s attorney general has made it clear that those who engage in price gouging will be prosecuted.

“If anyone is hording something or jacking up the prices, please, if you have a camera, take a picture of the price and send it, get it to me or the attorney general’s office,” he said.

“This is America and everyone has stores and businesses to make a profit,” he continued. “That is good to make a profit but you don’t profit off of a pandemic.”

Williams said in addition to high market prices, shipments are also delayed.

“You can order but it may not come,” he said. “The orders we placed last week for some gowns and masks did not come this week.”

“At the burn rate, if we don’t do something, we could run out,” he continued.

But he said the hospital is planning ahead and there’s no need to panic.

“We are trying to conserve, that is why ask people don’t come to the hospital and ask for a box of masks for your families,” Williams said.