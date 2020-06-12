Orangeburg homes damaged by fire
Red Cross
Two Orangeburg homes were damaged by fire Thursday, according to the American Red Cross.

One family’s Quick Street home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping a family of three by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

A Sherrie Lane home was damaged by fire Thursday night. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety also responded to that blaze.

The Red Cross is helping seven people from that home.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

