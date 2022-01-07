Orangeburg home shot while mother, children sleep

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone fired shots at an Orangeburg home early Thursday while a mother and her two children were sleeping inside, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on Rambling Ridge Road.

Five bullets struck the home, with one of the bullets lodging in a pillow. Three bullets struck the mother’s vehicle.

Deputies collected shell casings from the road and the pillow from the living room as evidence.

The mother and children were not physically injured.

In separate incidents:

• Shots were fired on Noel Drive in Vance around 6:44 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

No one reported property damage and no one was physically injured.

• Someone stole a 1993 red Ford F-150 from a Dragstrip Road home in North just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

It is valued at $3,000.

