Orangeburg home riddled by bullets

The woman ran down the hallway of her home and locked herself in the bedroom. She alleges her son kicked in the door and punched her face and body.

She suffered an open fracture to her pinky finger as well as bruising to her torso, according to the report. Her eyes were bruised and her lip was cut.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg man reported someone broke into a Charleston Highway residence under renovation and stole about $2,500 worth of tools on Wednesday night.

The items stolen included building materials, a compressor, a nail gun, a table saw and a miter saw.

• A Neeses man and woman were sleeping in the bedroom of a Silversprings Road home when their dog woke them up around 5 a.m. Thursday.

When the man opened the bedroom door, he noticed the front door was open. The man said he went outside and saw two subjects running and getting into a vehicle down the road.

The man said his wallet was stolen along with his identification cards. The subjects also stole a 42-inch television.

• Someone vandalized two vehicles Thursday night at a Whitford Stage Road residence.