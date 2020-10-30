Orangeburg home riddled by bullets

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Goff Avenue home was riddled with bullets Thursday evening, according to a police incident report.
Two individuals who live in the home, located on the 1000 block of Goff Avenue, reported hearing gunshots around 8:30 p.m.
ODPS officers found two bullet holes in a window of the home, as well as bullet holes in the wall of the front living room and the house's hallway.
There was also damage to the sheet rock in a front bedroom of the house from a third bullet.
No one was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The house was reportedly also shot at two days earlier.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Holly Hill woman needed medical treatment after she was allegedly assaulted by her son Wednesday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said her son asked to use her vehicle. She refused, alleging he was intoxicated with drugs.
Support Local Journalism
The woman claims her son pushed her against a table, breaking her pinky finger on her right hand and causing head trauma, the report states.
The woman ran down the hallway of her home and locked herself in the bedroom. She alleges her son kicked in the door and punched her face and body.
She suffered an open fracture to her pinky finger as well as bruising to her torso, according to the report. Her eyes were bruised and her lip was cut.
In other reports:
• An Orangeburg man reported someone broke into a Charleston Highway residence under renovation and stole about $2,500 worth of tools on Wednesday night.
The items stolen included building materials, a compressor, a nail gun, a table saw and a miter saw.
• A Neeses man and woman were sleeping in the bedroom of a Silversprings Road home when their dog woke them up around 5 a.m. Thursday.
When the man opened the bedroom door, he noticed the front door was open. The man said he went outside and saw two subjects running and getting into a vehicle down the road.
The man said his wallet was stolen along with his identification cards. The subjects also stole a 42-inch television.
• Someone vandalized two vehicles Thursday night at a Whitford Stage Road residence.
The front passenger window of the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was broken. Someone stole a black semiautomatic pistol, about $100 in cash as well as debit and gift cards.
The rear passenger window a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was also broken, but nothing was stolen from the vehicle.
About $700 worth of items were stolen from the Tahoe and the Silverado sustained about $500 worth of damage.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.