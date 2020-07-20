Orangeburg home damaged by fire
Orangeburg home damaged by fire

Red Cross
An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Saturday, according to the American Red Cross.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze on Belleville Road.

The Red Cross is helping a family of five by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Help the Red Cross assist others by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

