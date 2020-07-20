Orangeburg home damaged by fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Saturday, according to the American Red Cross.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze on Belleville Road.

The Red Cross is helping a family of five by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

