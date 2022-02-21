Orangeburg home damaged by fire

A home on Whaley Street in Orangeburg was damaged by fire on Sunday, according to the American Red Cross.

The occupants of the single-wide mobile home were able to get out and no one was injured, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Crews entered the structure to complete the fire suppression and overhaul, ODPS reported.

The agency reports the fire started in a bedroom.

The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how to assist the Red Cross.

