Orangeburg home damaged by fire

Red Cross
A home on Kings Road in Orangeburg was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

