Orangeburg home damaged by fire
Orangeburg home damaged by fire

Red Cross
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting an Orangeburg family whose home was damaged by fire.

The Waycross Street home was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping six people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

