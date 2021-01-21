Orangeburg home damaged by fire

An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire Wednesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The home was located on Griffith Drive.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping 10 people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0