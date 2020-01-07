An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Sunday.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the resident of the Norway Road home by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The Bolentown Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.
