{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Sunday.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the resident of the Norway Road home by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Bolentown Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments