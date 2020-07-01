Orangeburg home damaged by fire
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg home damaged by fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire on Tuesday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the blaze on Wingfield Street.

The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News