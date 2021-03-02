Orangeburg home damaged by fire

An Orangeburg home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon, according to the American Red Cross. The home is located on Coburg Lane.

The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

