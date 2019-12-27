{{featured_button_text}}
An Orangeburg family’s home was damaged by fire early Thursday.

The Bolentown Fire Department responded to the blaze on Hillock Court.

The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

