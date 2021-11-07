Orangeburg hires firm to help with building code, ordinance enforcement

"If you have dilapidated property around he city, if you have weedy lots, if you have unkempt properties that are violating code ordinances than we are going to be taking a more aggressive approach to make sure we will bring you into compliance," Evering continued.

The specific properties the city will be targeting for code enforcement were not immediately identified due to the fact that property owners have yet to be notified.

Councilman Bernard Haire expressed concerns that there are a number of individuals who cannot afford to fix the houses. Haire asked if funds were available through grants to assist homeowners.

"I am very cognizant that there might be folks who might not have the financial wherewithal to always comply," Evering said. "But there are also a number of individuals who have properties that are dilapidated and they don't even live in Orangeburg. Those are the ones that we want to give special attention to. They are just allowing their properties to go unkept and they are not even here to notice it."

Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu asked Evering to specify what he means by aggressive. Evering said it is about being more proactive in enforcing the city's ordinances already in place.

