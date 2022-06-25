Orangeburg High School: 'great educational facility'

The following article is a brief look at the history of Orangeburg High School from 1907 to 1971. At the end of the existence of the school, a brand new era of education in the life of Orangeburg’s Black and white students began with the combining of Orangeburg High and Wilkinson High School. Next, we look at Wilkinson and then at O-W in its first year.

At the formation of Orangeburg County in 1704, Blacks and whites played vital and different roles in development. For more than 200 years, whites dominated all of the major functions in the life of the people who lived here.

All of the aspects of life in Orangeburg were controlled and led by our whites. From the years of slavery to the year 1865 when freedom was granted to all of the people residing in America, Blacks have been the majority of the population of our county.

Then in 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court laid out their landmark decision that “the United States state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality.”

This mandate was delayed by many Southern states. In Orangeburg, the schools did not begin their integration until the 1964 school year. Whites did everything that they could to hold off the court’s ruling.

That year marked the beginning of both Black and white children attending school together in Orangeburg. The motion for an integrated school system was put in place for the future of the education of all of children living in the county.

Then in 1972, the efforts to create a system of public education for all of the children living in Orangeburg County were set in place. This period also marked the development of private schools for whites who opposed the integration of public schools.

The history of Orangeburg High School goes back to the year 1907.

Gov. Martin F. Ansel gave his message to the General Assembly. Ansel said, “I also ask your special attention to and consideration of the establishment of high schools in connection with and as a part of the free school system of our state.”

In March 1907, Orangeburg Sen. T.M. Raysor, who for years was a member of the state board of education and in his legislative career championed compulsory education for our children, was instrumental in appropriating $15,000 for a system of high schools. Before that time, the school system in Orangeburg was known as the Orangeburg Graded School.

On June 6, 1907, The T&D marked the first graduating class of the new school, Orangeburg High School: “The graduating exercises proper of the Orangeburg high school were held in the Academy of Music Friday night in the presence of an audience that was limited by the seating capacity of the auditorium. The first graduating class was a total of 21 members.”

The 1913 school year was said to have been most prosperous and successful. That year, 31 boys and girls completed their years at Orangeburg High. At that time, it was said that “if the school is to grow and do the work that is done in some other schools in the state, a high building is an imperative need.”

As time progressed, the push for a much-needed standalone high school grew deeper.

On March 6, 1915, The T&D printed, “The High School Needed — We print on another page an announcement by the City Council and the trustees of the city public schools to the effect that; they have decided to submit to the citizens a bond issue of $30,000 for the erection of a high school building for the better educational facilities of the city.

“With the high school in a separated building, it is to be hoped that the course of instruction will be lengthened to four years and that it will be raised high enough to carry a pupil beyond the freshman year at any college in the State.”

In May 1915, 103 votes were cast for issuing a bond of $30,000 for a new high school building. The new school was constructed on Sellers Avenue.

At that time, many of the white parents were beginning to see the advantage of this system of education for their children. As to the Black parents, they were somewhat behind in the educational process of their children. In 1915, the only school for Black children was the Sterling School, which was located in the Sunnyside section of Orangeburg.

In 1920, the state high school inspector, J.A. Stoddard, made a visit to Orangeburg High and said, “It was a real pleasure to spend the day with you in your school and to study the splendid organization of your work.”

Orangeburg High’s first Glee Club was organized in the 1927-28 school year. They entered the Coker College contest in the spring of 1928 and won first place. The achievement by the students was justly proud since it was their first contest.

By the year of 1931, the graduates the Orangeburg High included a total of 101 students on its final exercises. Also during the 1931 football season, Orangeburg High won its first state football championship. They defeated the team from Rock Hill.

Then in March 1934, the Orangeburg High girls basketball team won their first Class A championship.

On March 8, 1934, The T&D printed, “Orangeburg Has Fine Gymnasium — The new Orangeburg high school gymnasium, built this year, is one of the most imposing structures of its kind in the state.”

In March 1936, the Orangeburg High School girls basketball maintained a reputation as a championship team in Class A by defeating the team from Laurens. The girl team ran a dynasty of consecutive championships from 1934 through 1939.

During the 1930s, Orangeburg High also enjoyed an outstanding boxing team.

After being located on Sellers Avenue since 1905, a new school building was constructed and opened on Bennett Avenue in 1954. Also in March 1954, Orangeburg High won the state Class A boys basketball championship, defeating Greer High School 47-40.

On May 3, 1958, The T&D printed, “Confederate Flag Given By Orangeburg High Seniors — Friday morning the Senior Class of Orangeburg High School presented a Confederate flag to the school. A ceremony was held at the flag pole in front of the school with Billy Whetsell, class president making the presentation to Principal W. Eugene Smith.”

In July of 1959, head football coach Bill Clark announced his resignation from the Orangeburg High Indians. For 11 years, he directed the football program in such a manner of creating great football teams even when he had few or no talented players. Each year, he was faced with rebuilding, and by some way, he was able to rebuild to equal or stronger teams.

In June 1960, Orangeburg High School graduated 164 students from the school. The senior class was presented diplomas during the school’s first outdoor graduation ceremonies.

The T&D reported on Nov. 25, 1960, “Indians Roll Over Easley To Win State Championship Bracy Sparks Tribe’s Attack-by Carl A. Vines — Sparked by the running of halfback Bill Bracy, and a tremendous defensive effort by the entire team, the Orangeburg Indians won a decisive 18-0 victory over the Easley Green Wave, and the state Class AA football championship, Thursday afternoon.”

The team climaxed the year with a perfect 12-0 season under the leadership of Coach Geb Runager. The Indians were led by tackle Bobby Crowell and quarterback Jim Tom Oliver.

In Orangeburg, the Blacks were constantly making efforts to follow the law of the land by integrating the all-white schools.

The 1963 Orangeburg High School Maidens girls basketball team became the best ever to come from Orangeburg. In that year, the Maidens won 20 games in a row when they clobbered Fairforest for the state AA championship. They were coached by Melicue Metts. When the school district merged, Metts became the director of personnel.

Then on Aug. 27, 1964, The T&D wrote, “Orangeburg Schools — Segregation Nears End — “Some 8,000 Orangeburg school children will return to their studies Thursday morning and for many, it will be the last day of segregation.

"For 293 others, segregation will continue, but they will not return to classes until Monday when they become students in Wade Hampton Academy, a private school organized to provide segregated facilities which will open its doors for the first time.

"But even those in the School District 5 system, the City of Orangeburg, will be little affected by integration, for the 18 Negroes who plan to attend formerly white schools will be hardly noticed by the majority.

"The Negroes will not report to their new schools until Friday morning. Thursday will be devoted to orientation for the white students.”

After 10 years of delaying the mandate on school integration, in the 1964-65 school year, the Orangeburg School District decided it was time to follow the law of the land. In many other cities and towns in South Carolina, they gradually made the same decision.

The T&D reported Feb. 18, 1970 — “Fracas In Aftermath Of OHS-Wilkinson Tilt Brings Repercussions — By Joyce Milkie and Frank K. Myers — A disturbance after a basketball game Tuesday night between the Orangeburg High School Maidens and the Wilkinson High School Wolverettes, while not causing serious injury or damage, has caused severe repercussions in Orangeburg and even in Columbia.

"Most immediate result is a change in the time of a basketball game scheduled originally for 8:30 p.m. Thursday between the Orangeburg High School Indians and the Wilkinson Wolverines in the opening rounds of the Region 4-A tournament. The game will now be played at 3 p.m. in the A.C. Flora High School gymnasium.

"A second result is the requesting of a complete report on the happening from officials of both schools to be submitted to W.J. Clark, superintendent of School District 5.

"Some observers expressed the belief that the incident, which began when a Wilkinson Wolverette attacked an Orangeburg High player on the court, was not racial but was resentment against former Wolverettes players now playing for Orangeburg High School and the fact that Wilkinson lost a close game 38-34.

"Chief Deputy Sheriff B.N. Collins, questioned Wednesday, saw the occurrence as of relatively little importance. 'I’m not going to blow this thing up in the newspaper,' he said. I didn’t see any great disturbance. No arrests were made. All I saw was a few rock-throwing.'

"Orangeburg High School football coach Dick Sheridan, who was at the game Tuesday night, expressed appreciation for the Negro adults and students who came to the assistance of white players and spectators during the turmoil following the game.

"First, Sheridan said, he believes the Wilkinson High students are not so resentful of Orangeburg High as they are of former Wilkinson students who are now rooting for OHS and playing on OHS teams. Sheridan said he didn’t see it as a black-white conflict, but more a school against a school thing.

"Superintendent of Schools W. J. Clark said he has asked for a complete investigation into the causes and reasons for the incident.”

The next day of Feb. 19, 1971, The T&D reported, “Wilkinson Spokesman Regretful -- Good Image Tarnished — A statement of regret for the disturbance that followed the Orangeburg High School Maiden-Wilkinson High School Wolverettes basketball game Tuesday night was issued Thursday by a spokesman for Wilkinson High School. The statement follows: The entire Wilkinson family and community regret the incident that occurred following the Wilkinson-Orangeburg game Tuesday, February 16, 1971.

"For the record, we would like to state that during the many years of athletic competition, Wilkinson traditionally has shown extreme congeniality to all our visiting teams.

“As a fellow principal, I am sure that we are concerned with the control at some of our athletic events and I feel that we should publicize events like we had with Wilkinson.

“If we had had any indication that such would have occurred, the school officials would not have allowed it to be played.

“Because of the intensity of the rivalry which exists between the two schools, additional security was provided.”

This incident was the first year of school integration at Wilkinson High School.

The 1970-71 school year marked the end of the longstanding history of Orangeburg High School. That year, the student population for Orangeburg High included 517 Black students and a total of 863 white students.

During the last year of Orangeburg High School as we knew it, the students carried on their school life just as they did each year. All of the normal school life activities continued as they always did. Surely they knew of all of the changes in the school life that were ahead of them. The integration of the total school system would be the next change in the teaching and learning that all public school children would have to go through in receiving an education.

The students who graduated from the senior class of Orangeburg High School marked the end of a great educational facility that had given both Blacks and whites an opportunity to advance themselves in the life that we live in America, South Carolina and Orangeburg.

Over the lifetime of the school, they won the following state championships in sports:

1927—Girls basketball champions

1931—Softball co-champions

1931—Football champions

1934—A-girls basketball champions

1935—A-girls basketball champions

1936—A-girls basketball champions

1938—A-girls basketball champions

1954—A-boys basketball champions

1960—AA football champions

1962--Track and field

1963—AA-girls basketball champions

1964—AA-golf

Some of the highlights in the last yearbook in 1971 include:

Most Athletic—Kathy Limehouse and Bobby Bethea

Best Personality—Nancy Davis and Marion Moore

Most Likely To Succeed—Will McCain and Willie Mae Hampton

Most Attractive—Helen McKnight and Bill Covington

Most Courteous—Marilyn Epps and Mike Runager

Best All-Around—Toni Scott and Harvey Atwill

Most Original—Ruthie Morgan and Fred Tecklenburg

Most Friendly—Mary Rodenborn and Ronnie Huber

Most Intelligent—Ricarda Berry and Lane Tuten

Most Dependable—Lynn Biser and Jeff Smith

Most Talented--Kris Phillips and David Gatch

Miss Warrior—Toni Scott.

During the second semester of 1971, evidence was mounting for the total integration of the Orangeburg school system. That year marked the end of the Orangeburg High School Indians and the Wilkinson High School Wolverines. Both of the schools graduated their last class of students during the spring commencement of 1971.

Thus, this was the end of a lifestyle that started in the beginning of Orangeburg County in 1704 for Blacks and the whites. In the school year of 1971-72, it marked the end of the separation of Blacks and the whites in receiving an education.

Thus, in the fall of 1971, this marked the ending of the two high schools in the city of Orangeburg and the beginning of the newly formed Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0