Orangeburg health center expanding services to provide pediatric, express care services

An Orangeburg integrated care health center is expanding its services to provide pediatric and express care.

Jamison Consultants, LLC at 1727 Village Park Road is having a grand opening of its new pediatric and express care service line Friday, Oct. 30.

"There is a big need for mental health and there are not a lot of resources around," Jamison Consultants event marketing manager Cheyra Allen said. "A lot of people are not thorough. We are very thorough with our patients."

The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The grand opening event will include a DJ, free food, Italian ice, activities, games and free COVID testing.

The pediatric and express clinic will provide well-child checkups, immunizations, behavioral consultation and sports physicals to name a few of the services.

Jamison Consultants specializes in integrated care. Integrated care is a general term for any attempt to fully or partially blend behavioral health services with general and/or specialty medical services.

Services include: case management; counseling; job placement; medical transport; psychiatric medication management; and psychological testing and evaluations