Orangeburg group seeks faster removal; new coalition says state law doesn’t protect Confederate statue

“I feel like when the statue was placed there, we did not have a voice. Now we do and we need to stand up and say, ‘We don't want to look at it every day,’” she said.

Eventually, Able said the group would like to see the Confederate flag removed from the corner of Russell Street and John C. Calhoun Drive. The flag is owned by the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and sits on private property.

"Once I moved out of state, you don't see it. But when I moved back here and somebody pulls up behind me and it is on the front bumper of their car, it is that feeling you get," she said. "I don't think people realize that it is a feeling of almost terror. I feel that is what it is a symbol is of: hate and terror."

Coalition President James Glover said the removal of the monument “would be a step forward for the black community in Orangeburg."

As an African American male raised in Orangeburg, Glover said he has personally experienced racial profiling and different experiences with law enforcement or casual citizens.

But he says the monument is a constant reminder to him of oppression.

"Having a statue such as that on the square that symbolizes a man that fought to keep slavery, that is a reminder every day," he said.