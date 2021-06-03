Orangeburg golfer Marion Dantzler could become oldest to qualify for U.S. Open

The pandemic prevented Dantzler and other golfers from competing due to cancellations regarding health concerns.

“I felt like I had reached some levels in my game, and my scores had reflected it, that I had never been able to accomplish before,” Dantzler said.

“Coming into this year, I’m in a little bit of an awkward situation now that really there are not a lot of things for me to play in, being that I’m 57 years old and relegated to mainly senior tour events. So everything that I play in, I have to go through qualifiers,” Dantzler said.

Dantzler said defying the odds has had to be a regular part of his play lately.

“It seems like everything I play in now, the odds are pretty much against me, but in a way, it really challenges me because I know good a lot of times is not good enough, It’s going to have to be really good. So I just sort of looked at my game as you know what, let’s see how good maybe I can become in my latter years, and that’s how I have approached it,” Dantzler said.

Dantzler hopes to continue "really good" play in the next qualifying round.