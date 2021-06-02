Orangeburg golfer Marion Dantzler could become oldest to qualify for U.S. Open

Is old the new young on the golf course?
Phil Mickelson’s victory at the PGA Championship made him the oldest major champion in golf history.
Orangeburg pro golfer Marion Dantzler could be the next senior player to break a record. Dantzler is looking to become the oldest player to qualify for the U.S. Open -- by five years.
He is at the halfway mark of breaking the record, as he placed second in the local qualifier held in Blythewood in April. Dantzler’s chance at breaking the record was sparked by a “what the heck” moment.
“I’m 57 years old, so I really signed up for the U.S. Open because I wanted to compete in something. I said, "What the heck, I’m just going to sign up and play with the guys,'” Dantzler said.
“I had no expectations. I was anxious to see where my game would stack up with the young kids, and as the round progressed, the conditions were really tough, it was windy, the pins were tough,” Dantzler said.
In the local qualifying round at Columbia Country Club, Dantzler shot 71, placing him in a four-way tie for second place, which was in the top 5 and good enough to advance to the final qualifying round.
Now Dantzler has the opportunity to become the oldest player to qualify for the U.S. Open, which will be played at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, June 17-20.
On June 7, Dantzler will play at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island for 36 holes in what is dubbed the “Longest Day in Golf.” A total of 12 sites will be part of the final day of qualifying.
“At least I have a chance,” said Dantzler, who expects five or six players from that site to qualify. A number of PGA Tour players will be in the field seeking to qualify.
“I’m just preparing every day as hard as I can,” Dantzler said.
His game has been good.
“I feel like I’ve been playing fairly well as of late. This sort of goes back to 2019 when I qualified for the U.S. Senior Open,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler is no stranger to success on the golf course, specifically since turning 50 in 2013.
Since 2014, Dantzler has qualified to play in the Champions Tour SAS Championship in 2014 and 2018, and the U.S. Senior Open in 2015 and 2019.
Dantzler even set a course record at Orangeburg Country Club in 2019.
“Last year about this time was when COVID-19 hit, and I think it was about May 9 when I shot 59 at the (Orangeburg) country club, which was obviously a round of a lifetime. But I had been shooting a lot of low scores and really playing well, probably the best I’ve ever played this time last year,” Dantzler said.
The pandemic prevented Dantzler and other golfers from competing due to cancellations regarding health concerns.
“I felt like I had reached some levels in my game, and my scores had reflected it, that I had never been able to accomplish before,” Dantzler said.
“Coming into this year, I’m in a little bit of an awkward situation now that really there are not a lot of things for me to play in, being that I’m 57 years old and relegated to mainly senior tour events. So everything that I play in, I have to go through qualifiers,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler said defying the odds has had to be a regular part of his play lately.
“It seems like everything I play in now, the odds are pretty much against me, but in a way, it really challenges me because I know good a lot of times is not good enough, It’s going to have to be really good. So I just sort of looked at my game as you know what, let’s see how good maybe I can become in my latter years, and that’s how I have approached it,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler hopes to continue "really good" play in the next qualifying round.
“I know that I’m going to have to be firing on all cylinders and the stars will have to align, and I’m going to have to have a great day. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I may not have another one,” Dantzler said.
“If you would’ve told me at 57 years old you’re going to get through the locals of a U.S. Open qualifier, I know the odds in Vegas would not have been on my side,” Dantzler said.
“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve already accomplished more than what’s expected, so that’s pretty much how I’m going into the final qualifying round,” Dantzler said.
Dantzler said according to an email he received from the United States Golf Association, records dating back to 1997 show that Wes Short is the oldest to qualify for the U.S. Open. Short was 52 when he competed in the 2016 event.
“It’s neat to even have this opportunity,” Dantzler said.
“If people see this story, they say you know, here’s a guy that didn’t’ have a lot of success early on, but here he is later in life and he’s able to accomplish things that he’s never done before,” Dantzler said.
