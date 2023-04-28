Charles Desouza is no stranger to Orangeburg.

Years ago, he was the coach of the girls’ basketball team at William J. Clark Middle School. It was a position he held for about five years.

Desouza, who now lives in Lexington, is coming back to Orangeburg for the Festival of Roses with his Yummiez food truck.

The 50th festival is scheduled for Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7. Orangeburg’s Edisto Memorial Gardens is the focal point of the festival.

“I am looking forward to having my menu items highlighted in the City of Orangeburg and letting people get a chance to get a taste of our food and what we offer,” Desouza said. “We do loaded baked potatoes and are known for our gourmet street tacos.”

“It is not like a traditional Mexican taco,” Desouza continued. “It is a fusion taco. We take food that people like to eat on a plate and put them in a taco.”

Desouza founded Yummiez Food Truck and Catering in 2021 after serving as a personal chef in the military.

During his time in the service, Desouza had the chance to travel the world, learning different styles of cooking.

After leaving the military, he knew he wanted to share the tastes he discovered - and so Yummiez Food Truck was born.

In addition to the loaded baked potato and tacos, visitors will also be able to partake of loaded French fries.

“People will always love fries,” he said.

Desouza will join over 100 other vendors at the festival, which offers a weekend of fun, fellowship, food, flowers and entertainment.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of the Festival of Roses,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said. “We want everyone to come out and celebrate this special occasion for our city."

“There will be something for everyone: food, music, vendors and entertainment,” he said. “We have so much to celebrate, and I hope everyone will participate in the fun and fellowship during the festival.”

“I want folks to know that with over 100 vendors, we are expecting this Rose Festival to be one of the biggest in recent memory,” Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. “We are praying for great weather and expecting a very strong turnout.”

“We are just very excited for the whole community to help us usher in the roses and celebrate the newness of spring,” McQuilla continued. “We’ll have several local dance groups, arts and crafts, and dozens of specialty food vendors on hand. The Festival of Roses will be the perfect place to spend your time and money.

“In fact, bring a friend so you will have someone to take all the pictures you will want to be in."

The free festival kicks off Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association's Street Dance, to be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell Street.

Men of Distinction will be the featured band.

The street dance event will provide individuals with an opportunity to dance, drink and eat. The event is being presented by Williams & Williams Attorneys at Law and entertainment by the Dean Law Firm, LLC.

The main festival kicks off Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. It continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will kick into full gear with shows at the Garden Stage. Shows will also be held at the Centennial Park Stage.

The festival will also include garden tours, a chance to meet the Queen and Princess of Roses and bingo for seniors as well as plenty of food trucks, sweets, arts, crafts, retail and nonprofit vendors.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Surfside is expected to perform at the Centennial Park Stage.

The festival will reopen at noon on Sunday, May 7 with the same vendors and food trucks and activities on hand.

A communitywide church service is scheduled at the Centennial Park Stage at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The service will include prayer and music.

In addition:

• The YMCA 5K Road race begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Registration for the race will be held at 7 a.m. at the Arts Center shelter. The awards ceremony will be held shortly after 9:30 a.m.

• At 8 a.m. there will also be a kids’ one-mile fun run.

• The Festival of Roses Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and shotgun at 9 a.m. at the Hillcrest Golf Club. The four-person Captain's Choice is $200 per team.

• The 12th annual car show and craft fair is scheduled for May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown market pavilion.