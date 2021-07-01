Orangeburg gas prices up for holiday

Temperatures and fireworks are not the only things going up this Fourth of July weekend.

Gasoline prices for the holiday weekend are the highest they’ve been in seven years in The T&D Region. They are nearly $1 higher than this same time last year.

The average price of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area is $2.755, according to a Wednesday survey of 20 area gasoline stations.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $2.609 a gallon at Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Last year, regular gas was averaging $1.865 a gallon in Orangeburg. That was the lowest price for the holiday in 15 years.

The average price of gasoline has actually fallen by about a penny in Orangeburg since Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is reporting that gasoline prices are averaging $2.82 across the state. South Carolina has the seventh-lowest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, AAA says gasoline prices were averaging $3.118 a gallon through June 30. Mississippi had the least expensive gas at $2.745 a gallon. California had the highest price at $4.282 a gallon.