Orangeburg gas prices up for holiday
editor's pick top story

Gas illustration
GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Temperatures and fireworks are not the only things going up this Fourth of July weekend.

Gasoline prices for the holiday weekend are the highest they’ve been in seven years in The T&D Region. They are nearly $1 higher than this same time last year.

The average price of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area is $2.755, according to a Wednesday survey of 20 area gasoline stations.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $2.609 a gallon at Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive.

Last year, regular gas was averaging $1.865 a gallon in Orangeburg. That was the lowest price for the holiday in 15 years.

The average price of gasoline has actually fallen by about a penny in Orangeburg since Memorial Day weekend.

AAA is reporting that gasoline prices are averaging $2.82 across the state. South Carolina has the seventh-lowest gasoline prices in the nation.

Nationally, AAA says gasoline prices were averaging $3.118 a gallon through June 30. Mississippi had the least expensive gas at $2.745 a gallon. California had the highest price at $4.282 a gallon.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans’ insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

“With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation,” Haan said. “Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019.

Nearly 688,500 South Carolinians are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 35% more than the 2020 holiday period.

The increased traffic often means a greater risk for vehicle accidents.

There were 11 vehicle fatalities across the state during the 2020 Fourth of July weekend. None of the fatalities were in The T&D Region.

Local gas prices

Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on the afternoon of June 30:

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $2.609 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.629 cash

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza, in front of Walmart: $2.639 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $2.639

• The Station, Charleston Highway: $2.659 cash

• BP Palmetto Express, Whittaker Parkway, near U.S. 21: $2.749

• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $2.7599 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun: $2.759 cash

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $2.789

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.789 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.789 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue: $2.789

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $2.799 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $2.799 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $2.799 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.799 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $2.799

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $2.799 cash

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $2.799

• BP Palmetto Express, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash

