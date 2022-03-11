Orangeburg gas prices reaching new highs; Customers: Cost ‘extremely high’

Gasoline prices in The T&D Region are reaching record highs.

A T&D survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations shows regular was selling for an average price of $4.079 a gallon on Wednesday morning. The least expensive sold for $3.95 a gallon at the Sunoco gas station on Boulevard Street.

Rudy Still called the prices “extremely high.”

“They could be back to normal if we use the resources we have in this country like we did when we had another president,” he said while filling up his gas tank at Dodge's Store.

“We have enough natural resources for gas that we shouldn't have to buy gas from anybody,” he said.

The average price for regular unleaded shattered a 14-year-old record that was hit in September 2008 when Hurricane Ike threatened refineries in the Gulf Coast region.

At that time, gas prices in Orangeburg were averaging about $3.949. In some cases, it rose to as high as $4.599 a gallon.

Oil experts say that unlike the short-lived hike in 2008, this time high gas prices could be around for quite some time.

Govan resident Wallace Hicks Jr. said the high fuel prices are just like other products.

“Everything is going up,” he said. “I don't think there is any reason for gas to be this high. This is something people have to buy every day.”

Hicks says his 25-gallon Silverado cost him $76 to fill up.

Now, “You just have to adjust bills on other things,” he said. “Like people who play the lottery might have to cut back and if you go out to eat crab legs or steak, you might have to cut back to save the extra $20 or $30 to put in your gas tank.”

Orangeburg resident Linda Brown also described gas prices as “extremely high.”

Brown says she does not know what can be done to help lower the prices.

“The Russia/Ukraine deal,” she said. “I don't know. I really don't know.”

Brown was filling up her Kia Sportage Wednesday. She put in about $33 for half of a tank.

“I figured the next day it is going to be even higher and then the next day it is going to be even higher,” Brown said.

Orangeburg resident Daniel Ruple said the prices are ridiculous.

“The last couple of weeks have been pretty rough,” Ruple said. “I have a business that we run here locally. It is a moving company and one of the things we do is transport cars. It holds 75 gallons of diesel, but you go to fill it up it is a lot when you look at less than a year ago it was $1.89. It is over $5 a gallon now.”

Ruple said the high gas prices are being blamed on the war in Ukraine.

“We’ve got a lot of people who don't want to have our own pipeline coming through America,” Ruple said. “It seems like at this point here it is ridiculous not to do it.”

“You start weighing in what it costs to bring oil in from another country and the damage it does to the environment, but what about all the fuel it takes for those tankers to bring it over here?” he said. “You are bringing it overseas, but we could be pumping right here in our own country.”

Orangeburg resident Marvin Bonnette echoed Ruple.

“Democrat politicians are really bringing the country down. We should be self-sufficient with gas prices. Pump more oil. Don't depend on other countries to supply,” he said.

Bonnette said the high gas prices have yet to impact him financially, but he fears it will be bad for all if they keep going up.

Orangeburg resident LaTonja Brooks is concerned about the impact of gas prices on her family. She has four children under the age of 10.

"I am concerned," she said, noting she just put about $89 in her truck just to fill it up.

The last time prior to 2008 when gas prices spiked so high, so quickly, was when Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in August 2005.

Prices at that time rose about 50 cents to a high of $3.39 a gallon. In Orangeburg, they averaged about $3.949 a gallon.

Statewide, gasoline prices on Wednesday were averaging about $4.026 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA. This was the 17th lowest average gas price in the nation.

Nationwide, gasoline prices were averaging about $4.25 a gallon. This is the highest nationwide average ever recorded.

Kansas' average gas prices for regular gas was $3.792 a gallon. The most expensive gasoline sold in California for $5.573 a gallon.

