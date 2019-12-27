The City of Orangeburg recently freshened up the look of one of its best-kept secrets.
The Chapel of Hope in the city’s Edisto Memorial Gardens, “just got the roof re-done and the outside painted, and the inside painted,” Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons stated.
Simmons said that the cost of the renovations was less than $10,000.
The Chapel of Hope was a gift to the community from Mr. and Mrs. Henry Stuckey.
Initially, Henry Stuckey wanted to call it the Chapel of Home, but it has always been called the Chapel of Hope instead.
The World War II veteran, who owned Stuckey Motor Co. and Orangeburg News Co., had the nondenominational chapel built to commemorate the bicentennial of the United States in 1976.
The chapel was completed and dedicated in May 1977.
It is open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who want to stop and worship.
The chapel is available for rent.
Simmons noted that it is often the site of weddings and baptisms. It can hold up to 15 people.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.
