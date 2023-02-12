Orangeburg firefighters saved a dog from a house fire on Friday afternoon. A second dog died.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety received a call about the fire at the Fall Street home at 5:42 p.m. The first firefighters arrived three minutes later, spotting a light, hazy smoke coming from the roof.

The firefighters searched the home and found no people. Two dogs were located and removed from the home.

“Firefighters started to render CPR to both dogs and Orangeburg County EMS was notified for assistance,” according an ODPS Facebook post.

“One dog, later learned to be named Lucky, started to respond positively to resuscitation efforts. Sadly, the other dog did not respond and efforts were stopped,” the post said. “EMS arrived and took over primary care of Lucky, who continued to improve and responded well to oxygen therapy. ODPS animal control responded to provide technical assistance with animal care.”

The fire was under control within 12 minutes. Firefighters determined it started on the surface of the stove.

No humans were injured. The American Red Cross is providing aid to the residents.