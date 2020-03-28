Orangeburg Festival of Roses postponed; organizers considering fall event

Orangeburg’s annual Festival of Roses has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The 49th festival was scheduled for May 1-3.

"The planning committee is looking for dates in early fall," the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

"Notice will be sent to vendors about the postponement,” the chamber said.

The Chamber's Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the event last week.

The festival is one of the largest annual gatherings in the Orangeburg area, attracting thousands to the city over the three-day period.

It provides a variety of food and confections as well as entertainment and games for adults and children alike.

The chamber has already postponed two events in April: the April 8 business seminar “How to Supervise People and Lead a Team” at the Santee Convention Center and the April 22 Administrative Professional Day Luncheon at the Orangeburg Country Club.

Last week, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center postponed the Showcase Orangeburg talent show scheduled for April 30. The talent show is usually held at Stevenson Auditorium.