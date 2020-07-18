Orangeburg Farm Bureau Insurance donates $7K to Northside Baptist food bank

Agents from the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Orangeburg donated more than $7,000 to support a local Orangeburg church’s food bank as part of a statewide initiative to assist communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
South Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance is donating a total of $300,000 to 68 food banks across the state. Each Farm Bureau Insurance office selected a local food bank that they will assist.
Tommy Williams is agency manager at Orangeburg’s Farm Bureau Insurance office.
Williams, along with agents Lee Allen, Wesley Collier, Marv Brown, Charlie Pace and Kip Nettles, gathered at Northside Baptist Church at 1250 Columbia Road to present a $7,671 donation to support its food bank.
"It's part of a program to basically just try to help out right now at a time of need with everything that's going on with the coronavirus shutdown and then, of course, in our local county with some of the tornado damage that we had,” Williams said.
“It was just one of the things that our company decided to reach out and try to help. Honestly, I'm just really thankful to be a part of it. It's a pretty significant contribution to be able to go and help,” he said.
Williams added, “We actually know Dr. Shane Stutzman, the pastor there, and he's so active in the community. He does so much for so many people. We just thought that he would be a great steward of the money. He tries to reach out to as many people in the community as possible through many different programs, and we just felt like that food bank was a way to help a lot of people.”
The donation was presented to Stutzman and food bank director Phyllis Davis.
Stutzman said the monetary donation was very much appreciated.
“We are so thankful that they allowed us this privilege to be able to help more people. We’ve had a food bank for, I would say, two or three years. What we really do is try to supplement what people have. We can’t obviously feed everyone in town, but we try to supplement so that the ones that are running short can get the help they need. This will go a long way to help us,” he said.
The pastor added, “We have members that in the past have gotten a little extra when they go to the grocery store. So that’s how we’ve really funded the whole thing in the past, but this is going to enable us to do even more. So we’re so thankful. It’s a huge blessing.
“The plan is to be able to do more because in the past, once it’s gone, it’s gone. So I think we’re just going to be able to do more, which I’m very thankful for.”
S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott said, “At South Carolina Farm Bureau, we are committed to serving our rural communities. I am excited that we are able to support the food banks with this donation. These food banks are a lifeline for so many, and it is important for us to give back to them whenever possible, especially now in these unprecedented times.”
Susan Merrill, director of marketing for S.C. Farm Bureau, said, “Coronavirus is a different kind of catastrophe than what we may be accustomed to, but we felt it was critical to do all that we can to help the communities we serve. We know there are people in Orangeburg and across the state struggling ..."
Stutzman said, “I’m just overwhelmed. I really look at it as a partnership because I think it’s going to help us work together with others in our community. We’re trying to get on the other side of this. We’re going to be able to do so much more together than we’re going to be able to do on our own.”
For more information about S.C. Farm Bureau’s COVID-19 response, visit www.scfbins.com/covid-19.
