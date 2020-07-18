Orangeburg Farm Bureau Insurance donates $7K to Northside Baptist food bank

The donation was presented to Stutzman and food bank director Phyllis Davis.

Stutzman said the monetary donation was very much appreciated.

“We are so thankful that they allowed us this privilege to be able to help more people. We’ve had a food bank for, I would say, two or three years. What we really do is try to supplement what people have. We can’t obviously feed everyone in town, but we try to supplement so that the ones that are running short can get the help they need. This will go a long way to help us,” he said.

The pastor added, “We have members that in the past have gotten a little extra when they go to the grocery store. So that’s how we’ve really funded the whole thing in the past, but this is going to enable us to do even more. So we’re so thankful. It’s a huge blessing.

“The plan is to be able to do more because in the past, once it’s gone, it’s gone. So I think we’re just going to be able to do more, which I’m very thankful for.”