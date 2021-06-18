Orangeburg family fun center ready to entertain; trampolines, laser tag, more offered at MAX

A MAXimum entertainment experience has opened in Orangeburg.

The 30,000-square-foot MAX Family Entertainment Center is offering laser tag, trampolines, soft play and a spin zone, along with other adventures.

The center, located at 1015 Red Bank Road off of St. Matthews Road, celebrated a soft opening on June 9.

“It has been very good,” General Manager Dr. Trina Murdaugh Gordon said when asked about the soft opening. “We have had a lot of great guests to stop in and enjoy.”

Gordon used one word to describe finally being able to open after many delays due to COVID-19: “Blessed.”

“This day is a dream come true,” she said. “It is a journey that we have been on for a very long time. This allows us to provide an opportunity for our children to have a place to come and have fun with their friends and their family here in the Orangeburg area without leaving our home community.”

“We ask our community to come out and support us and enjoy what we have provided for them with their family and friends,” Gordon continued.