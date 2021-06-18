Orangeburg family fun center ready to entertain; trampolines, laser tag, more offered at MAX

A MAXimum entertainment experience has opened in Orangeburg.
The 30,000-square-foot MAX Family Entertainment Center is offering laser tag, trampolines, soft play and a spin zone, along with other adventures.
The center, located at 1015 Red Bank Road off of St. Matthews Road, celebrated a soft opening on June 9.
“It has been very good,” General Manager Dr. Trina Murdaugh Gordon said when asked about the soft opening. “We have had a lot of great guests to stop in and enjoy.”
Gordon used one word to describe finally being able to open after many delays due to COVID-19: “Blessed.”
“This day is a dream come true,” she said. “It is a journey that we have been on for a very long time. This allows us to provide an opportunity for our children to have a place to come and have fun with their friends and their family here in the Orangeburg area without leaving our home community.”
“We ask our community to come out and support us and enjoy what we have provided for them with their family and friends,” Gordon continued.
Beginning the week of June 22, the center will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday; 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Capacity will be limited to 75 individuals for every two-hour period. However, the center is expected to operate at full capacity by mid-July.
Tickets, which can be purchased on site, are currently $28. This allows access to the entire facility, including trampolines, soft play, laser tag and spin zone for two hours. The cost does not include arcades and concessions.
In addition to family fun, the center has a menu including snacks, pizza, salads, drinks, desserts and a kid's menu.
The fun park also includes party rooms, a community/kitchen center, concession stand/restaurant and prize redemption area.
To keep the public safe, the fun center has sanitation stations, safety shields/masks, social distancing, surface sanitizing and deep cleaning.
Octavia Johnson, a 4-year-old who traveled all the way from Florida to experience the center, was amazed.
She pointed to the trampoline as her favorite, but her second favorite was the "playground!"
Johnson also liked the pizza. She gave it a nod of approval.
“Fun!” Johnson said, noting she enjoyed riding the motorcycle as well.
“It is fun,” Santee resident Victoria Taylor said, noting the center's trampoline, laser tag, bumper cars and food are all enjoyable.
Taylor said the park is a real benefit for children.
“It is better than to having to travel to Columbia. It is nice to come here,” she said.
The Maximum Entertainment Group, which owns the center, is the father-and-son team of Johnny Murdaugh Sr. and Johnny Murdaugh Jr.
The construction of the $4 million park was nearing completion when 2020 began. It was scheduled to open in the middle of March 2020 when COVID hit.
The center employs 26 but will continue to increase its employment gradually.
The website, themaxoburg.com, includes information about the entertainment center.
For more information, call 803-937-5959 and 803-809-0088.