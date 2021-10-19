Orangeburg extends mask mandate; face coverings required until Dec. in city

Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city’s mask mandate requiring face coverings in retail establishments and restaurants within the city limits.

The mask ordinance also requires staff and employees of retail establishments and restaurants within the city to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

Staff must also wear masks when interactions with other staff are likely and social distancing cannot be observed.

The ordinance also requires masks to be worn in large gatherings in the city such as festivals and parades for the next 60 days.

The mask ordinance takes effect immediately and will be in place through Dec. 19, 2021.

The ordinance says the extension is necessary due to the surge of the Delta variant and the number of unvaccinated individuals and children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said the ordinance is not intended to be punitive, but an encouragement and incentive for individuals to wear masks.

He was unaware of anyone who has been cited for violating the ordinance since it was implemented in August.