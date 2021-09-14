Orangeburg election today

City of Orangeburg voters will go to the polls today to elect a mayor and city council members.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler is being challenged by Paige Waymer.

Three city council seats are also up for election in Orangeburg.

Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman all filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot, Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

Voters who are unable to enter their polling place due to physical handicap or are 65 years of age or older may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the polling location will help voters using a curbside voting provision.

The election office will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

• S.C. driver’s license

• S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card