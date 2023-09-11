City of Orangeburg voters in districts 2, 4, and 6 will go to the polls to elect three city council members on Tuesday.

The three council seats up for election are held by incumbent council members Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4, and Sandra Knotts, District 6. Members are elected for four-year terms.

Kalu is running unopposed for his seat.

Orangeburg resident Jack M. Grayton is challenging Knotts, who has served on council since September 1993.

Haire, who has served on council since 1988, is not seeking re-election. Orangeburg residents Annette Dees Grievous, Connie L. Johnson and Diedra R. Sharrow are running for the District 4 seat.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot, Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

Voters who are unable to enter their polling place due to physical handicap or are 65 years of age or older may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the polling location will help voters using a curbside voting provision.

Smalls said individuals can visit the South Carolina Election Commission website at scvotes.org “to make sure they are active if they have not voted in a while, get a sample ballot and to find their polling place.”

She also reminded voters that it is “unlawful for any person to distribute or display campaign material within 500 feet of any entrance used by the voters to enter a polling place.”

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

S.C. driver’s license

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

S.C. Voter Registration card with photo

Federal military ID

U.S. passport

Weapons permit

If you forget your photo ID, you may vote using a provisional ballot but must show an ID prior to the certification of the election.

People with a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID can vote if they sign an affidavit stating why.

Individuals can bring their non-photo voter registration card to the polling place, but they will vote with a provisional ballot, Smalls has said.

Voters from the following districts will vote at these polling locations.

District 2

Ward 5: Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St.

Ward 9: Marshall Elementary School gym, 1441 Marshall Ave.

Ward 10: Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road

Suburban 8: Marshall Elementary School gym, 1441 Marshall Ave.

Suburban 9: Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road NE

District 4

Ward 2: Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, 155 Riverside Drive, SW

Ward 4: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley Street

Ward 5: Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St.

Ward 6: Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St.

District 6

Ward 2: Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, 155 Riverside Dr., SW

Ward 3: Mellichamp Elementary School gym (not in front), 350 Murray Road