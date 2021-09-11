Orangeburg election on Tuesday

City of Orangeburg voters will go to the polls to elect a mayor and city council members on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Michael Butler is being challenged by Paige Waymer.

Three city council seats are also up for election in Orangeburg.

Incumbent council members Liz Keitt, Jerry Hannah and Richard Stroman all filed for re-election. They are running unopposed.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who are blind, physically disabled, unable to read or write, or ask for help are entitled to assistance in casting their ballot, Orangeburg County Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

Voters who are unable to enter their polling place due to physical handicap or are 65 years of age or older may vote from their vehicle. When notified, the polling location will help voters using a curbside voting provision.

Registered electors who cannot vote in person may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. For more information, contact the county’s voter registration office at 803-533-6210.

The election office will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.