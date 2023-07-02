Several municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day: Nov. 7. The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 12.

Three Orangeburg City Council seats are up for election in Orangeburg. The seats of incumbent council members Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4 and Sandra Knotts, District 6, are up for election.

Members are elected for four-year terms.

Filing for the nonpartisan election opened Monday, June 26, and will close at noon Monday, July 10. Candidates file at Orangeburg City Hall, located at 979 Middleton St.

A list of all other municipal seats up for election this year, the incumbents and the dates for candidates to file can be found below.

Orangeburg County

Filing opens at noon Tuesday, Aug. 1, and closes at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Candidates file at their respective town halls with the exception of candidates filing for office in Eutawville, who will file at the County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

Bowman

• Patsy Rhett – Mayor

• Shaquetta Pelzer – Council

• Deleasera Rogers – Council

Branchville

• Franklin Dixon – Mayor

• Charles Dukes – Council

• Paulus Pauley Jumper – Council

• Gregory Oliver – Council

Cordova

• Janet Joye – Mayor

• Jean Jump – Council

• Darren Jump – Council

• Marlene Workman – Council

• William Workman – Council

Elloree

• LaKeisha Pauling Ellison – Council District 2

• Jefferson Chip Davis – Council District 3

• Hugh McLaurin – Water Commissioner (1 seat)

Eutawville

• Christopher Barker – Council

• Harry Lee Brown – Council

Holly Hill

• LeAnne Troutman – Council District 1

• Charles Davis Barber – Council District 2

Livingston

• Bobby Gordon – Mayor

• Brian Corey Driggers – Council

• Maretta Linder – Council

• George Widener – Council

• Robert Bobby Yongue – Council

Neeses

• Kenneth L. Gleaton – Mayor

• Joseph Corbett – Council

• Paula Dyches Hutchins – Council

• Julie Renee Olenick – Council

• Wylie Williams – Council

North

• Julius Jones – Mayor

• Wanda Whetstone – Council

• Jeffrey Washington – Council

Norway

• Lynn Garrick – Mayor

• Kelvin Crosby – Council District 2

• Gregg Covington – Council District 3

Rowesville

• Benjamin Boensch – Council

• Amber Bishop Heyward – Council

Springfield

• Ed Furtick – Mayor

• Francine Edwards – Council

• Doug Kinard – Council

• Allen Stanley – Council

• Gregory Abendroth – Council

Vance

• Carolyn Bush – Council

• Barbara Montgomery – Council

Woodford

• Andrea Clifton – Council

• Billy Taylor – Council

Bamberg County

Filing for Ehrhardt Town Council begins noon Friday, Aug. 25, and ends at noon Friday, Sept. 8. Candidates file at Ehrhardt Town Hall, located at 13704 Broxton Bridge Road in Ehrhardt.

Filing will be held for:

• Milissa Dilling – Council (At-Large)

• William Edinger – Council (At-Large)

Calhoun County

Filing opens at noon Tuesday, Aug. 1, and closes at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Cameron

• David Summers Jr. – Mayor

• Minnie Haigler- Council

• Gladys G. Simmons - Council

St. Matthews

• Helen Peterson – Mayor

• William Carroll – Council District 2

• Eloise Shuler-Guinyard – Council District 4

• Sharon Keith-Bennett – Council District 6