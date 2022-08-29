Orangeburg drivers urged to use caution after flooding

City of Orangeburg officials are urging residents to use caution following heavy rains, according to Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.

Flooding locations include Lakeside, Doyle Street and 301, Russell Street and Washington Street., Goff Avenue and Nance Street, Stonewall Jackson and U.S. Highway 301, Chestnut Street and Columbia Road, Chestnut Street and Magnolia Street, Green Street and Adden Street.

City officials are asking residents to use caution when driving. Anyone driving should avoid flooded areas by turning around.