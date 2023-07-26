The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities will begin a system-wide replacement of residential water meters beginning Aug. 1.

The utility will install more than 16,000 automated water meters from Aug. 1 through June 2024.

The $7.6 million project will allow the utility to read all water meters remotely through its existing Advanced Metering Infrastructure system.

“The DPU will benefit from the ability to obtain instantaneous meter reads versus the monthly data that we currently receive,” DPU spokesman Randy Etters said.

“This provides both the DPU and our customers with the ability to identify abnormal consumption information before it becomes problematic,” he said.

Etters said the new water meters will also allow the utility to conserve fuel and other resources by not having to make monthly visits to over 16,000 meters.

“One further benefit will be the capturing of all water consumption,” Etters said. “Some older meters tend to record consumption at a slower rate, essentially missing the full usage of the customers. By capturing all consumption, the DPU can more efficiently maintain its water system through better cost recovery, and system design and planning.”

Etters said customers will also benefit from the new automated meters in a number of ways.

“Through DPU’s existing Customer Connect Portal, customers will be able to access their daily water usage (and) set thresholds so the customer will automatically be notified if they use more water than anticipated, which helps identify if there may be a leak on the customers’ line,” Etters said. “This can assist in resolving issues before they become financially burdensome.”

Etters explained the process for the individual customer.

“This process will be quite simple in terms of the individual customers, but very large in scope,” Etters said. “DPU’s contractor will arrive at each meter to clear the box of any debris. The water will be disconnected for a short period (15-20 minutes) while the meter is changed and registered.”

“They will replace the lid and move on to the next location,” Etters said. “Each of the contractor's team members will be wearing an ID badge, as well as have a magnetic decal on their vehicle that identifies them as a DPU contractor.”

The water meter replacement project goes back about six years.

“DPU has converted over 4,000 existing water meters to date, primarily large industrial and commercial meters sized three-inch, although some residential was included in the first phase as well,” Etters said.

Initially, the water meter replacement project was estimated to cost about $6.5 million. In May 2022, Orangeburg City Council budgeted an additional $1.1 million, bringing the total project cost to $7.6 million.

DPU will have over 21,000 water meters communicating with its AMI system once the project is complete, Etters said.

The automated meters are not new for DPU.

All the utility's electric and natural gas meters have been read remotely for years. Etters said they can also give customers a real-time look at their usage.

“This has helped countless customers and businesses reduce energy costs by analyzing when their peak usage is, and then creating a plan to reduce those peaks,” he said.

“Also, the electric meters notify us of power outages, which allows us to better pinpoint where work needs to be performed,” Etters continued. “This allows us to restore power more efficiently and with less chance of missing a remote location’s outage.”