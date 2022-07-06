Orangeburg DPU lifts boil water advisory

The boil water advisory has been lifted for Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities customers on Cannon Bridge Road and surrounding areas.

The boil water advisory had previously been issued for the following areas:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.