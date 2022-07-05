Orangeburg DPU issues boil water advisory for Cannon Bridge Road area

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities water customers along Cannon Bridge Road and surrounding areas are under a boil water advisory.

Customers at the following locations should boil their water for at least one minute prior to cooking or drinking:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium Road

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced a two-inch leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

Should you have any questions about this advisory, please call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

