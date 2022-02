The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says a woman reported missing has been found and she is safe.

DPS posted to its Facebook page Thursday evening that 80-year-old Myrna Longshore was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Clarendon Street.

It reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday that she is safe.

