Orangeburg DPS forensics lab receives reaccreditation

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's forensics laboratory has been reaccredited through the FBI.

"We hope to offer these services on a regional basis to other municipalities and organizations," Orangeburg DPS Interim Chief Charles Austin told City Council Tuesday. "It is quite an accomplishment. We are delighted that we are able to announce ... that our lab is not only well but it is operating and we are looking forward to some great things."

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler praised Austin and his staff for their work in helping to get the lab reaccredited.

"I think we are one of the first in the state to do something of this magnitude and we so appreciate other agencies can now come and get their DNA done and that they can solve some problems sooner," Butler said.

The city is preparing a formal announcement and celebration of the reaccreditation in June.

In 2004, Orangeburg and Claflin University forged the partnership to improve forensic laboratory services in the hope of reducing crime in the area. Officials recognized that forensic evidence was not being processed quickly enough, causing a backlog of cases.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation secured much of the funding for the full-service forensics lab at Claflin. More than $1 million was spent to renovate existing space and buy equipment for the state-of-the-art facility.

The lab conducts DNA and ballistic analysis, thus relieving dependency on the State Law Enforcement Division.

As the lab processes the DNA, it creates a profile in a local database to generate police investigation leads and to help identify suspects.

