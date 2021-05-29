Orangeburg documentary headed to streaming service

Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, announced that the Orangeburg-based documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” will be released on June 3.
At 8 p.m. June 8 on WORLD Channel, Emily Harrold’s film about barbecue, ice cream and the Confederate flag will also be featured on “America ReFramed,” a WORLD Channel documentary series produced in partnership with American Documentary.
Director and producer Harrold takes viewers to her hometown of Orangeburg, where an ice cream shop owner tries to remove the Confederate flag from an area next to his parking lot. He is met with resistance from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp #842, which owns the land where the flag is located.
“Emily’s unique, front-row access to the events in Orangeburg are an incredible reflection on the larger conversations happening around race and symbols in the United States. We are proud to champion her storytelling and see it ignite conversations across the country,” said Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic.
Mahalia Cohen, executive producer for Topic, added, “Harrold focuses her lens on an issue that can seem impossible to comprehend and brings it down to a human level. Her ability to tell the story from both points of view is remarkable and unique.
“She is someone to watch out for; with her ability to bring a sensitive, intimate and non-judgmental eye to a hot-button issue, she could change the world.”
Harrold thanked Orangeburg residents for honestly and openly sharing their thoughts and beliefs.
“I am pleased that the film will be released with Topic and on America ReFramed on WORLD Channel. I hope the film will encourage dialogue about an issue that has divided our country for far too long,” she said.
An in-person screening of the film will be held June 3 in Columbia at the Center for Contemporary Arts. For more information, visit www.701cca.org/new-events/2021/6/3/film-screening-of-meltdown-in-dixie.
The documentary premiered at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February, where it won the Best Short Award.
Since then, the film has garnered other festival awards including Best US Short at American Documentary Film and Animation Festival and Best Short Documentary at Ashland Independent Film Festival. The film is produced by Lynnwood Pictures.
“Meltdown in Dixie” will be broadcast on WORLD Channel and stream on WORLDChannel.org and the PBS App.
For more information, visit www.WORLDchannel.org or WORLD Channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube