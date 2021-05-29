Orangeburg documentary headed to streaming service

Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, announced that the Orangeburg-based documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” will be released on June 3.

At 8 p.m. June 8 on WORLD Channel, Emily Harrold’s film about barbecue, ice cream and the Confederate flag will also be featured on “America ReFramed,” a WORLD Channel documentary series produced in partnership with American Documentary.

Director and producer Harrold takes viewers to her hometown of Orangeburg, where an ice cream shop owner tries to remove the Confederate flag from an area next to his parking lot. He is met with resistance from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp #842, which owns the land where the flag is located.

“Emily’s unique, front-row access to the events in Orangeburg are an incredible reflection on the larger conversations happening around race and symbols in the United States. We are proud to champion her storytelling and see it ignite conversations across the country,” said Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic.

Mahalia Cohen, executive producer for Topic, added, “Harrold focuses her lens on an issue that can seem impossible to comprehend and brings it down to a human level. Her ability to tell the story from both points of view is remarkable and unique.