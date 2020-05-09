Orangeburg doctors want to build surgery center; RMC has competing plan

Franga's plans to build a surgery center came to light when the RMC Board of Trustees on April 29 took up the issue of a resignation letter submitted by Franga citing his conflict of interest in remaining on the board in light of his plans to build the ASC and the hospital's plans to build an ASC.

Trustees voted 9-5 not to accept Franga's resignation, though no public discussion was held as to the board's reasons.

Franga said he would remain on the board for the time being and continue to recuse himself from any votes having to do with the hospital's surgery center plan.

But in his April 30 letter to Richburg, Franga said he will continue to weigh his options going forward depending on RMC's response to the CON applicaiton submitted by the AP firm.

"I can only assume by the board's decision to not accept my resignation that RMC intends to approach my partnership in good faith," Franga writes. "Further, I presume the RMC will act in the best interest of the Orangeburg community in assessing the offer to partner on the ASF, or in the alternative, in its approach to challenge the CON."